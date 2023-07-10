Lab Automation Market to be Worth $11.60 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lab automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as increasing demand for higher efficiency & productivity coupled with the rising need for cost reduction are driving the growth. Moreover, technological advancements and the growing complexity of laboratory workflows are further contributing to the market expansion. For instance, advanced and modern labs deal with numerous complex processes and high throughput workflows, thus, to simplify such complex processes advanced lab systems are in high demand from laboratories.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The continuous flow segment held the largest revenue share of 56.93% in 2022, owing to the higher demand for continuous flow systems in industries and the surging adoption of continuous flow in laboratories for offering high-quality services.

The modular automation systems segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.69% in 2022, attributed to the mix-and-match capabilities and flexibility capabilities offered by modular systems.

Clinical chemistry analyzers end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. Factors such as technological advancements, rising preference for automated laboratory instruments, and higher demand for advanced systems in clinical chemistry labs for sample handling, storage, and labeling are contributing to the largest revenue share of the segment.

North America dominated the global market for lab automation with a revenue share of 35.76% in 2022, attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare framework, and robust demand for advanced systems across laboratories.

Read 200-page market research report, "Lab Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Continuous Flow, Discrete Processing), By Automation Type (Total Automation Systems, Modular Automation Systems), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Lab Automation Market Growth & Trends

The rising application of lab automation for speeding up laboratory processes is one of the major factors contributing to market expansion. For instance, Clinical chemistry applications have been replaced by lab automation for tasks such as solid-phase extraction, powder dosing, dilution to weight, sample extraction, and sample preparation for analysis. Similarly, for synthetic biology workflow processes, tasks such as DNA fragment construction, the culture of the host organism, colony selection, final data collection, and analysis have been replaced by automated processes. Therefore, an increase in the number of applications is expected to fuel their adoption in the coming years.

Moreover, the rising integration of lab automation with advanced digitalization and connectivity trends is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Integration of advanced laboratory equipment with cloud-based platforms, and LIMS platforms allow real-time data monitoring, and convenient data exchange for better flexibility and efficiency. Also, recent digital product introductions are anticipated to offer more traction for the market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2022 LabVantage Solutions, Inc. launched its new LIMS platform to help labs process faster and lower the overall cost of the process.

Furthermore, various organic and inorganic developments done by market players in term of new launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and new facility expansions are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. For instance, in January 2023 QIAGEN launched its new EZ2 connect MDX platform for automatic sample processing in diagnostic laboratories. Similarly, in April 2023 Molgen acquired Synchron lab automation, a leader in lab automated systems. This acquisition helped Molgen to efficiently build advanced automated solutions for its customers.

Lab Automation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 7.40 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 11.60 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.64% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Lab Automation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global lab automation market based on process, automation type, end-use, and region

Lab Automation Market - Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Continuous Flow

By Workflow



Sequential Processing





Parallel Processing



By Components



Consumables





Equipment

Discrete Processing

By Method



Centrifugal Discrete Processing





Random Access Discrete Processing



By Components



Consumables





Equipment



By Workflow



Dependent Analysis





Independent Analysis

Lab Automation Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Total Automation Systems

By Steps



Pre-analysis





Centrifugation







Sample Preparation







Sample Sorting



Transport Mechanisms



Liquid Handling



Sample Storage



Sample Analysis

Modular Automation Systems

By Steps



Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling





Transport Mechanisms





Sample Preparation





Sample Loading & Aspiration





Reagent Handling & Storage





Sample Analysis & Measurements

Lab Automation Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinical Chemistry Analysis

Photometry & Fluorometry

Immunoassay Analysis

Electrolyte Analysis

Other end-uses

Lab Automation Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Lab Automation Market

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

