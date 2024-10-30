Lab Design Tool Executives to Speak at Future Labs LIVE US in Philadelphia with CIC and Labcorp, and at LAFM Summit 2024 in Boston with Eli Lilly

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Design Tool , powered by Kaon Interactive and recognized as a leader in lab operational excellence and digital transformation, is excited to announce its participation in two major industry events: Future Labs LIVE US in Philadelphia and Lab Asset & Facilities Management Summit (LAFM) in Boston.

At Future Labs LIVE US in Philadelphia, Lab Design Tool® will take the stage alongside innovation leaders Labcorp and CIC (Cambridge Innovation Center) . Together, they will host a fireside chat discussing "Transforming Lab Operations: Planning for Rapid and Frequent Change in Today's Labs." This critical session will explore how large biopharma companies and independent labs are embracing digital tools to streamline inefficiencies, foster seamless collaboration, and ensure superior lab performance in an ever-evolving landscape.

Building on its commitment to help solve challenges for major industry players looking to optimize lab performance, Lab Design Tool will play a key role at LAFM Summit 2024 in Boston, where they will present together with Eli Lilly in the session titled "Transforming Lab Communication for Game-Changing Results". This session will dive into the critical importance of stakeholder buy-in and seamless communication in lab operations, using Eli Lilly's success as a model for growth and efficiency, emphasizing the role of innovative solutions in driving operational efficiency and advancing scientific discovery.

"We are honored to join forces with some of the most respected names in the biotech, pharmaceutical and independent lab sectors," said David Gould, Senior Product Manager, Lab Design Tool. "These collaborations underscore our dedication to transforming lab operations and accelerating scientific innovation."

Event Details for Lab Design Tool Speaking Sessions:

Future Labs LIVE US – October 31, 2024 , at 11:20 am in Philadelphia

Fireside Chat with Labcorp and CIC: Transforming Lab Operations: Streamlining Inefficiencies for Superior Performance (Facilities & Lab Design Track)

Lab Asset & Facilities Management Summit – November 19, 2024, at 12:30pm in Boston Fireside Chat with Eli Lilly: Transforming Lab Communication for Game-Changing Results (Facility Management and EHS Track)

Lab Design Tool's leadership in digitally transforming lab operations is showcased through these high-profile events, where collaboration with industry leaders such as Labcorp, CIC, and Eli Lilly helps drive innovation and success in the evolving lab management landscape.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Lab Design Tool at these events, please visit labdesigntool.com or contact David Gould .

About Lab Design Tool

Lab Design Tool, powered by Kaon Interactive, is a cutting-edge platform that empowers life sciences and biotech organizations to streamline lab operations, improve efficiency, and foster collaboration through digital transformation. Trusted by industry leaders, Lab Design Tool helps labs digitally transform and stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic environment.

