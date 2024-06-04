Public confused by natural diamond marketing claims to the contrary

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Foundry today confirmed that its technological advances have made lab created diamonds ever more environmental: they now require ten times (!) less energy to create than it takes to mine ones already created by Earth.

Further, the energy used to create them has zero carbon emissions in Diamond Foundry's production. This compares to the dirtiest Diesel generally used in mining diamond industrially in Africa.

Earth takes a lot of pressure over a long time to yield diamond crystal, then mining "just" needs to extract such crystals already formed. So how come forming diamond in a lab from scratch is actually a lot more energy efficient? The reason is that mining is extremely inefficient — a ton of earth has to be moved to yield small quantities of crystals.

"In truth, it has been since 2017 already that we required less energy per carat than mining – it's just that everyone has kept thinking the opposite because of the misleading marketing by the mining cartel," said Martin Roscheisen, CEO of Diamond Foundry, adding: "Now though, we are at ten times less energy, so it is truly time for everyone to stop saying anything else."

Nestled among the apple orchards of America's beautiful Pacific West, Diamond Foundry produces diamonds using zero-emission energy by converting the greenhouse gas methane into diamond using American ingenuity and craftsmanship. Its diamonds are of unquestionable origin – no complicated bureaucracy and "tracing" required.

More than half of all diamonds sold in the United States – including engagement rings – are now created in labs rather than mined.

Diamond Foundry Inc. is the #1 producer of single-crystal diamond worldwide. For more information see www.DF.com

