Lab Effects Introduces Solution To Recent Vape Ingredient Scare

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Effects, the longest-running terpene laboratory in the cannabis industry, maintains a zero-tolerance approach to hazardous ingredients found in vape formulas. The Cut™, a vape diluent manufactured by Lab Effects, is a pure plant-derived terpene that is ideal for reducing the viscosity of cannabis extracts without compromising the quality of the vape liquid or posing health risks when heated and inhaled by consumers.

"We have been safely formulating for cannabis vape companies since 2012 and have always followed a low-risk, no-tolerance approach to vape formulations," said Scott Holden, CEO of Lab Effects. "The Cut™ enables vape formulas to contain only natural cannabis extracts and controlled terpenes, eliminating the need for risk-prone cannabis vape diluents such as Vitamin E Acetate, PG (propylene glycol), VG (vegetable glycerin), Squalene (vegetable oil), etc."

Over the last decade, vaping has gained mainstream popularity with the perception that it is a healthier way to consume cannabis products. However, if buyers are not aware of all the ingredients companies are using in their vape formulas, they could be doing more harm to their health.

It is now well known that many manufacturing companies are using dangerous additives (to increase or decrease cannabis vape oil viscosity). When some of these additives are heated and inhaled, harmful toxins can be produced, which are now linked to recent lung injuries, hospitalizations, and alleged deaths.

"Lab Effects has always advised manufacturers to never use any unlabeled additives, like those being sold by some terpene companies," said Holden. "Selling something for human consumption and not disclosing what it is, is unacceptable. Our team designed The Cut™, so manufacturers would have a pure and natural viscosity controller that was already in the family of cannabis compounds that have been safely used for decades."

Lab Effects reminds manufacturers to never use any unfamiliar additives, without knowing how they will interact with cannabinoids, terpenes, and vape hardware. In the current environment, it is prudent for manufacturers to also take a zero-tolerance, low-risk approach, by only using natural cannabis extracts and terpenes to create vape formulations.

About Lab Effects:

Lab Effects is the premier and trusted source for botanical profiling, extraction, purification and custom formulation of 100% natural terpenes.

