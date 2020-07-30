Lab Effects Introduces The Future of Cannabis-Derived Terpenes

"We're thrilled to introduce Cannabis Hybrid Terpenes™ to the market," said Scott Holden , CEO, and founder of Lab Effects. "The proverbial "holy grail" of the terpene industry has always been the pursuit of capturing the non-terpene elements responsible for the cannabis flower's most essential aromas. We have completed this task and can now replicate any cannabis strain's actual smell, not just the gassy botanical notes provided by profile matching with other plant-derived terpenes."

This newest innovation was developed by Lab Effects with a carefully selected suite of cannabis-derived essential oil bases, which represent the most ubiquitous cannabis aroma categories of diesel, fruity, skunky, earthy, and floral. Running analytics on cannabis flower genetics allows Lab Effects to map out the exact terpene spectrum of a particular strain. They use this data to fortify each cannabis-derived base with its correlated strain-specific profile made from other botanical terpenes at carefully chosen ratios, so every base aromatic note of that variety is captured and expressed.

This arrives when cannabis-derived terpenes are highly sought after for flavoring products intended to smell just like the plant in its natural form but come with challenges such as limited supply options, availability, cost, standardization, and scalability. These factors have driven manufacturers to pull terpenes from other plant sources. However, non-cannabis botanicals will never emit the key elements that are inherent to the cannabis plant's essential oils.

"Cannabis Hybrid Terpenes™ solve all the historical challenges associated with both cannabis-derived terpenes and botanical terpene blends," said Holden. "By using botanical source profiles, we ensure that no actual terpenes are missing from the fraction, which is common due to variable changes from batch to batch. Similarly, botanical terpene blends lack the essential oil aspects of cannabis-derived terpenes, which provide that unique essence of a cannabis aroma. By carefully combining these two, we produce a product that provides the best of both worlds."

With Lab Effects' line of Cannabis Hybrid Terpenes™, manufacturers can control costs, scale, and standardize products while ensuring end-consumers experience every note and nuance of a cannabis strain's true aroma in a product. The laboratory can replicate any desired cannabis strain for its clients at more than half of what a cannabis-derived product typically costs. They are available in both water-soluble and oil-soluble formats, as well as high-speed flowable powders.

About Lab Effects:

Lab Effects is the premier and trusted source for botanical profiling, extraction, purification, and custom formulation of 100% natural terpenes. More information can be found on www.labeffects.com . Sales inquiries can be made via telephone at 720.524.6369.

Contact: Emma Bisogno

Phone: 720 524 6369

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lab Effects

