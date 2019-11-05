Lab-Grown Diamond Pioneer MiaDonna Announces B Corporation Certification

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaDonna , the industry forerunner in lab-grown diamonds , is proud to announce its status as a Certified B Corporation. A natural next step for the brand that was built with a mission to turn profits into philanthropic initiatives, the company is now being recognized for its low-impact production practices, work-place processes, sustainable products and purpose-driven business.

B Corporation Certification is the only certification that measures a company's entire social and environmental performance and evaluates how its operations and business model impact employees, community, environment and customers. A B Corporation Certification ensures businesses are meeting the highest standards of verified performance, and after an in-depth review process, MiaDonna now falls within this elite category. With a message of transparency engrained in the brand's DNA, Founder and CEO, Anna-Mieke Anderson saw this as the perfect opportunity to provide customers with the assurances needed for intentional purchasing.

"Since the beginning, my goal was to create the greenest fine jewelry company possible and we've always pushed for a more sustainable diamond industry. Our B Corporation Certification validates the work we've done and continue to do. We hope others in our industry will follow this lead," said Anderson.

In what is turning out to be a landmark year for the company, MiaDonna is continuously working to grow the business. Having landed on Portland Business Journal's '100 Fastest Growing Private Businesses' list for the fourth year in a row, MiaDonna's consistent growth has been seen within their successful sales and now, with the expansion of the brand. This month, MiaDonna will be opening a new headquarters in their base city of Portland, OR, as well as their first brick and mortar retail store. The grand opening celebration is planned for Black Friday, Nov. 29 from 9:00am-9:00pm.

In addition to their B Corporation Certification, MiaDonna and Anna-Mieke continue to be recognized by other industry leaders for their innovative thinking and sustainability practices. Anna-Mieke was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's list of '100 Powerful Women' and MiaDonna came in at #36 on World Biz's 'Corporate Social Responsibility Leader 100' List.

While growing the company, MiaDonna is also looking to expand the philanthropic and sustainable initiatives that their profits fund. Anna-Mieke has spearheaded the brand's foundation, The Greener Diamond, and the company has now successfully purchased a portion of land in Liberia, Africa. They have begun building an agricultural training center where locals will have access to education, resources and support so they will be able to start farms on their own land. MiaDonna hopes the training center will enable self-sustainability in the area and therefore, have an increasingly positive impact on its residents.

"Securing land in these areas to grow food instead of using it for mining is a major accomplishment in itself. All of our projects aim to empower people to live a life free of mining and aid," Anderson said. "I am thankful for the conscious consumers who continue to support my mission."

Established in 2005 in Portland, Oregon, MiaDonna is a leading conflict-free retailer of lab-grown diamonds and fine bridal jewelry handcrafted in America. Founded by a mother passionate to create change in the world, MiaDonna was established with a single objective: to offer consumers a beautiful, ethical and affordable diamond option that would help free innocent children oppressed by the active conflict diamond mining industry.

