Lab-Grown Neurons Say "Hello, World!" and Perform Matrix Math on Automated Platform; Intactis Bio Corp Raises $250K from Nucleus Fund

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intactis Bio Corp, a leader in biohybrid computing, announced a major milestone: in a controlled laboratory setting, living brain cells (neurons) successfully performed math operations and transmitted the phrase "Hello, World!" This demonstration signals continued progress toward commercially viable, ultra–energy-efficient computing platforms built around living neural networks. Because biological neurons consume only a fraction of the power required by conventional silicon-based AI hardware, they present a fundamentally new path to scalable, low-energy computation.

Lab grown neurons say "Hello, World!" Language and math inputs were converted into electrical stimulation patterns and delivered to lab-grown neurons. Different stimulation patterns were used to represent different types of information. The neurons responded with measurable electrical spikes. These signals were recorded and decoded. Training changed how often and when the neurons fired, allowing different computational states to be clearly identified.

In this recent demonstration, the team grew neurons from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are commercially available cells that can be turned into many different cell types. These neurons were integrated directly with custom silicon hardware through a multi-electrode interface that both delivered electrical inputs and recorded neural activity. The team then sent structured information, including arithmetic problems and words, into the neurons, which generated distinct and consistent activity patterns across both math and language tasks. These results show that living neurons, when tightly coupled to silicon hardware in a feedback loop, can be trained to handle structured computing tasks.

At the same time, Nucleus Fund invested $250,000 in Intactis Bio Corp to help the company grow its platform, increase the difficulty of the tasks it can handle, and move toward commercialization. This work was also supported by a SHIFT grant (shiftgrants.org) and a Trail Angel Grant from Altitude Lab (https://www.altitudelab.org/financial-awards).

SOURCE Intactis Bio Corp