Lab Grown or Mined Diamonds: Gemvara Introduces a 5th C - Choice

"We could not be more excited to expand the choices for our customers, and to be the first to offer lab grown accent diamonds," says Lee Senderov, Richline Group's President of Digital. "Gemvara was founded on the principle of customer empowerment and offering a wide variety of meaningful choices. This new addition is much more than just the choice of lab or mined diamonds or gemstones. We are now offering our customers options that will ultimately give them greater satisfaction and allow them to fully customize their own jewelry experience."

In addition to lab grown diamonds, Gemvara has added a selection of lab grown sapphires, rubies and emeralds to its innovative direct-to-consumer site. Gemvara's unique approach to fine jewelry empowers customers to combine these exciting new materials with an array of precious metals and fine jewelry designs. From the availability of expert personal jewelry consultants to a generous 101-day return policy, Gemvara makes it easy to create the perfect fine jewelry design for any occasion, at almost any price point.

For more information, please visit Gemvara.

SOURCE Gemvara

Related Links

https://www.gemvara.com

