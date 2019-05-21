Lab results confirm that Omyst® healing herbal first aid spray kills Staphylococcus aureus & MRSA on contact

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbal Intervention, LLC announced today that results of laboratory testing have shown that Omyst® kills MRSA and Staphylococcus on contact. Omyst® is a breakthrough in the fight to eliminate MRSA, a potentially deadly human bacterial infection that can be resistant to IV antibiotics and can enter the bloodstream, tissues and bones. The testing was done by EMSL Analytical, Inc. and revealed "when challenged with no less than 106 organisms of Staphylococcus aureus, ATCC 43300 (MRSA), Herbal Intervention, LLC's Omyst® product showed a killing efficacy of >99.99% when tested for recovery immediately after being inoculated."

MRSA infection remains a major global healthcare problem. According to research conducted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, as many as 1.2 million U.S. hospital patients may be infected each year with a virulent staph infection that's resistant to antibiotics. As many as 119,000 hospital patients each year may die from the tough-to-treat strain of bacterium MRSA.

CEO of Herbal Intervention, LLC, Dr. Noreen Mulvanerty DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PLLC, commented, "I am relieved that we have confirmed that Omyst eliminates MRSA on contact . After nearly 30 years of working in New York emergency rooms and clinics, I have treated a wide range of wounds and was alarmed by the high rate of super infections that developed from minor cuts and bites. Some of these conditions required hospitalization for IV antibiotics." Mulvanerty further stated, "These experiences were the catalyst for creating a unique plant-based formula that would prevent infection and accelerate healing. MRSA can be deadly if it enters your blood stream."

Omyst® is as safe as it is effective for all ages and should be used on the affected site after the wound or skin ailment has been thoroughly cleaned with soap and water. Omyst's powerful blend of ingredients, sprayed directly to the affected site, allows the skin to breathe while treating skin wounds, surgical wounds, tattoo aftercare, cuts, scratches and insect bites and burns for swift and complete recovery.

All of the plants in Omyst® are grown on Healing Spirits Herb Farm – a NOFA certified organic farm in the Finger Lakes of western New York. The one-ounce, first-aid-kit-in-a-bottle retails for $20 and is available at omyst.com, as well as Amazon.

