Lab Tests: ClōSYS Oral Rinse Eliminated COVID-19 Virus up to 98.4% in 30 Seconds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowpar Pharmaceuticals Inc., the makers of the ClōSYS brand of toothpastes, mouthwashes and oral sprays, announced today that an in vitro laboratory analysis showed that ClōSYS Ultra Sensitive Oral Rinse reduced SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) up to 98.4% within 30 seconds without the use of any harsh chemicals like alcohol, hydrogen peroxide or povidone iodine.

The study of ClōSYS Ultra Sensitive Oral Rinse was conducted at MRI Global, an independent laboratory in Kansas City that is accredited to test highly infectious viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. A second independent accredited lab, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. in Sterling, Va. provided similar results. The studies can be found at ClōSYS.com/covidstudy .

These initial trials did not include testing the oral cavity, but based on these results, Rowpar has launched additional studies to determine whether ClōSYS over-the-counter products can help lower the transmission of the novel coronavirus from one person to another.

"These are exciting and potentially groundbreaking findings," said CEO of Rowpar Pharmaceuticals Jim Ratcliff. "We know that the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted from person to person through spray droplets from the mouth, so this is an important first step in determining whether our oral care products can make a significant impact in reducing the chances of becoming ill or infecting others. There is a lot more to learn as we follow the science, but it's a very positive start for our rinse formula."

While there is no evidence that inactivating the COVID-19 virus in the mouth will impact disease transmission, the studies reinforce the antimicrobial strength of ClōSYS products. Clinical trials in progress at the University of California San Francisco are evaluating whether oral rinses can reduce the viral load in the mouth, which may in turn reduce the transmission of the disease.

All ClōSYS products contain a proprietary formula with Clorastan®, the trade name for stabilized chlorine dioxide, which is a safe and effective oxidant long recognized for its antimicrobial, disinfecting and sanitizing properties. The ClōSYS formula is naturally activated by acids in saliva. Once released, Clorastan® disrupts and penetrates dental biofilm, killing the microbial pathogens living within and inhibiting their re-growth.

About ClōSYS

ClōSYS Oral Care products are a Rowpar Pharmaceuticals brand designed to help improve whole-mouth health and are recommended by leading dentists and hygienists. ClōSYS products are available to professionals direct from Rowpar or major dental dealers and to consumers through major retailers: Amazon, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Walmart, Wegmans, Kroger, Target, Meijer, HEB and others. For more information visit ClōSYS.com.

SOURCE Rowpar Pharmaceuticals Inc.