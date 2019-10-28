Lab1886 stage "Mercedes-Benz Student Experience Day" in Cambridge, MA

"Cooperation with the top universities in the world is of great importance for us as an innovation area," explains Susanne Hahn, Head of the Lab 1886 Global: "On the one hand, we work together with the faculties to scientifically work on our projects. On the other hand, we have the opportunity to inspire the specialists of tomorrow for our Lab1886 Ecosystem. "

How does automated driving work? When will we be able to beat traffic jams by air taxi? Why is artificial intelligence needed in developing and producing vehicles today? How will the vehicle of tomorrow be designed? These are just some of the questions which were aired directly with the students in panel discussions in the course of the "Student Experience Day".

The nine speakers at the event included Susanne Hahn, Director of Lab1886, Sabine Scheunert, Vice President of Digital & IT Marketing/Sales Mercedes Benz Cars, and Dr Philipp Skogstad, CEO Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America (MBRDNA).

Sabine Scheunert, Vice President of Digital & IT Marketing/Sales Mercedes Benz Cars:

"At Daimler we are well aware that in our effort of shaping the future of mobility and mastering the transition from a classical car-manufacturer into a mobility service provider we have to focus on collaboration, co-creation and especially the exchange with upcoming talent in the STEM areas beyond our company walls. I am beyond proud to be a part of the Student Experience Day here in Cambridge and to get the opportunity to share some insights into how Mercedes-Benz is working towards becoming the digital champion of our industry."

Philipp Skogstad, CEO Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America:

"Mercedes-Benz, the inventor of the automobile, is going through the largest transformation in its history. We at Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America are looking for creative minds to innovate with us towards digital, autonomous, and electric mobility from concept design to implementation."

Georges Massing, Head of Digital Vehicle & Mobility, Daimler AG:

"Tomorrow, even more than today, we need intelligent solutions to handle the increasing complexity within the vehicle architecture and software efficiently that is driven by the high demand for connected features & services. Therefore the "Mercedes-Benz Student Experience Day" was a great opportunity to get to know the highly motivated researchers and developers of tomorrow who have shown their interest to shape the future together with us."

Dr. Anna-Maria Karl, Head of Global Talent Sourcing, Daimler AG:

"Pioneering spirit and the desire to move people are deeply rooted in our DNA. This applies to our products and to personal communication – that is why we value the dialog with students at top US universities. We count on young, highly qualified talents with an international background, who want to adopt an innovative approach and are open to new ideas. Because each generation contributes new ideas, and it is the pulse of the next generation that drives us forward."

