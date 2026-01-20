Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announce Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Catalent, Inc. Securities

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY



CITY OF WARWICK RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiff, v. CATALENT, INC., JOHN CHIMINSKI, ALESSANDRO MASELLI, and THOMAS CASTELLANO, Defendants. Case No: 3:23-cv-01108-ZNQ-JTQ Hon. Zahid N. Quraishi, U.S.D.J.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEY'S FEES AND EXPENSES

To: all persons and entities who or which, during the period from August 30, 2021 through May 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock or exchange-traded call options or sold the exchange-traded put options of Catalent, Inc. and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs SEB Investment Management AB and Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi (collectively, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Defendants Catalent, Inc. ("Catalent"), John Chiminski, Alessandro Maselli, and Thomas Castellano (collectively with Catalent, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $78,000,000 (the "Settlement"). Defendants deny any liability or wrongdoing.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Zahid N. Quraishi, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on June 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) at the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, Clarkson S. Fisher Building & U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 4W, 402 East State Street, Trenton, NJ 08608 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 22, 2025; (iii) for purposes of the Settlement only, finally certify the Settlement Class, finally certify Lead Plaintiffs as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and finally appoint the law firms of Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (v) approve Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain copies of the Postcard Notice, long-form Notice, and Claim Form by visiting the website, www.CatalentSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Catalent Securities Settlement

P.O. Box 2683

Portland, OR 97208-2683

(877) 239-4873

www.CatalentSecuritiesSettlement.com

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for copies of notices or about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

(888) 219-6877

KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Joshua E. D'Ancona, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

www.ktmc.com

[email protected]

(610) 667-7706

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than May 26, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the long-form Notice, available at www.CatalentSecuritiesSettlement.com, and such request must be received no later than May 20, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, available at www.CatalentSecuritiesSettlement.com, such that they are received no later than May 20, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR DEFENDANTS REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: January 20, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

