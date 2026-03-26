Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses in In re PG&E Corporation Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN JOSE DIVISION

IN RE PG&E CORPORATION

SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 5:18-cv-03509-EJD





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT,

AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired PG&E Securities[1] during the period from April 29, 2015 through November 15, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and that Plaintiffs alleged were damaged thereby, including but not limited to those who purchased in or traceable to the following Note Offerings: (i) April 2018 Offering, 3.95% Notes due 12/1/2047 (CUSIP 694308HY6); (ii) April 2018 Offering, 3.3% Notes due 12/1/2027 (CUSIP 694308HW0); (iii) December 2016 and March 2017 Offerings, 4% Notes due 12/1/2046 (CUSIP 694308HR1); (iv) March 2017 Offering, 3.3% Notes due 3/15/2027 (CUSIP 694308HS9); and (v) March 2016 Offering, 2.95% Notes due 3/1/2026 (CUSIP 694308HP5).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff Public Employees Retirement Association of New Mexico, together with York County on behalf of the County of York Retirement Fund, City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, and Defined Benefit Plan of the Mid-Jersey Trucking Industry and Teamsters Local 701 Pension and Annuity Fund (collectively, "Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the proposed Settlement Class, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-referenced securities class action (the "Class Action"), as well as the claims of Settlement Class Members who filed Rescission or Damage Claims against PG&E Corp. and/or Pacific Gas and Electric Company (collectively, the "Reorganized Debtors") in In re: PG&E Corp. & Pacific Gas and Electric Co., Case Nos. 19-30088 and 19-30089 (Bankr. N.D. Cal.), in the amount of $100,000,000.

A final Settlement Hearing will be held before the Honorable Edward J. Davila on August 25, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., either in person or remotely, at the District Court's discretion, in Courtroom 4 of the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 280 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95113 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the District Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Class Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 31, 2025; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Settlement Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date and time of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain a copy and a long-form Notice and Claim Form, as well as other documents related to the Settlement, by visiting the website, www.PGECorporationSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

PG&E Corp. Sec. Litig.

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173069

Milwaukee, WI 53217

www.PGECorporationSecuritiesLitigation.com

[email protected]

(866) 302-5617

Inquiries, other than requests for the notices or Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Michael P. Canty, Esq.

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 6, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the long-form Notice such that it is received no later than July 6, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be submitted to the District Court in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, such that they are received no later than July 6, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE DISTRICT COURT, REORGANIZED DEBTORS, DISTRICT COURT DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: March 26, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court

Northern District of California

























1A list of the eligible PG&E Securities is available at www.PGECorporationSecuritiesLitigation.com.

SOURCE Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP