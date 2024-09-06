Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses in Boston Retirement System v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

BOSTON RETIREMENT SYSTEM, et al., Plaintiffs, v. UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC., et al., Defendants. Case No. 3:19-cv-06361-RS CLASS ACTION







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Uber's publicly traded common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents for Uber's IPO, and who were damaged thereby, i.e., those who purchased shares from May 10, 2019 through November 5, 2019, inclusive.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that Court-appointed Class Representatives Boston Retirement System, David Messinger, Salvatore Toronto acting on behalf of the Ellie Marie Toronto ESA, and Irving S. and Judith Braun; and additional named plaintiff Joseph Cianci (together with Class Representatives, "Plaintiffs"), and the other members of the certified Class; and Defendants Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber"), Dara Khosrowshahi, Nelson Chai, Glen Ceremony, Ronald Sugar, Ursula Burns, Garrett Camp, Matt Cohler, Ryan Graves, Arianna Huffington, Travis Kalanick, Wan Ling Martello, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, John Thain, and David Trujillo (collectively, the "Individual Defendants" and, together with Uber, the "Uber Defendants"); and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Allen & Company LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. (now known as Truist Securities, Inc.), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C., Academy Securities, Inc., BTIG, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Cowen and Company, LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., The Williams Capital Group, L.P., and TPG Capital BD, LLC (collectively, the "Underwriter Defendants" and, together with Uber and the Individual Defendants, the "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $200,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Richard Seeborg on December 5, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific), either in person at the Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California 94102, in Courtroom 3-17th Floor, or, in the Court's discretion, by telephone or videoconference (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated July 19, 2024; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to eligible Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Settlement Postcard, you may obtain copies of the Settlement Postcard, long-form Settlement Notice, and Claim Form by visiting the website for the case, www.UberIPOSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Uber Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173070

Milwaukee, WI 53217

www.UberIPOSecuritiesLitigation.com

[email protected]

(877) 390-3460

Inquiries, other than requests for copies of notices and a Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Class Counsel:

Alfred L. Fatale III, Esq.

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than November 20, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments and orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you previously submitted a request for exclusion from the Class in connection with the Class Notice mailed in 2023 and want to opt back into the Class and be eligible to receive a payment, you must request to opt back into the Class by submitting a written request in accordance with the instructions in the Settlement Notice such that the request is received no later than November 14, 2024. If you previously excluded yourself from the Class in connection with the Class Notice and do not opt back into the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court in accordance with the instructions in the Settlement Notice, such that they are received no later than November 14, 2024.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: September 6, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court for the

Northern District of California

