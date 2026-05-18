Labaton Keller Sucharow, LLP Announces Notice of Proposed Settlement and Class Action For All Record and Beneficial Holders of CVENT Holding Corp. ("CVENT") Common Stock as of June 15, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

GENESEE COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, on behalf of itself and all other similarly situated former stockholders of CVENT HOLDING CORP., Plaintiff, v. VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS FUND VI, L.P., VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS FUND VI-A, L.P., VEPF VI FAF, L.P., VEPF IV AIV VII, L.P., VEPF IV AIV VII-A, L.P., VEPF III AIV VI, L.P., VEPF III AIV VI-A, L.P., VFF I AIV IV, L.P., VFF I AIV IV-A, L.P., MANEET SAROYA, DAVID BREACH, BETTY HUNG, SAM PAYTON, NICOLAS STAHL, and RAJEEV AGGARWAL, Defendants. C.A. No. 2024-0299-PAF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT

OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION, SETTLEMENT HEARING,

AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: All record and beneficial holders of Cvent Holding Corp. ("Cvent") common stock as of June 15, 2023 (the date of the consummation of the acquisition of Cvent by affiliates of Blackstone Inc.), whose shares were exchanged for $8.50 per share in cash on June 15, 2023, together with their respective successors and assigns, except the Excluded Persons (the "Class").1

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY.

YOUR RIGHTS ARE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court"), that the above-captioned stockholder class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiff Genesee County Employees Retirement System ("Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the Class, has reached a proposed settlement with Defendants Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC, Vista Equity Partners Fund VI, L.P., Vista Equity Partners Fund VI-A, L.P., VEPF VI FAF, L.P., VEPF IV AIV VII, L.P., VEPF IV AIV VII-A, L.P., VEPF III AIV VI, L.P., VEPF III AIV VI-A, L.P., VFF I AIV IV, L.P., VFF I AIV IV-A, L.P., Maneet Saroya, David Breach, Betty Hung, Sam Payton, Nicolas Stahl, and Rajeev Aggarwal (collectively, "Defendants") for $12,000,000 (United States Dollars) in cash (the "Settlement"). The terms of the Settlement are stated in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise, and Release between the Parties, dated April 13, 2026 (the "Stipulation"), a copy of which is available at www.CventStockholdersLitigation.com . If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action as against Defendants.

A hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") will be held on July 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., before The Honorable Paul A. Fioravanti, Vice Chancellor, either in person at the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, New Castle County, Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 North King Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, or remotely by Zoom or other means (at the discretion of the Court), to, among other things: (i) determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Class, and should be approved by the Court; (ii) determine whether a Judgment, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit D to the Stipulation, should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice as against Defendants and granting the Releases provided under the Stipulation; (iii) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable, and should therefore be approved; (iv) determine whether the application by Plaintiff's Counsel for a Fee and Expense Award (including any Incentive Award to Plaintiff) should be approved; (v) hear and determine any objections to the Settlement or Plaintiff's Counsel's application for a Fee and Expense Award and any Incentive Award to Plaintiff; and (vi) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, www.CventStockholdersLitigation.com .

_______________ 1 Excluded Persons are certain persons and entities that are excluded from the Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Class Action, Settlement Hearing, and Right to Appear (the "Notice"), available at www.CventStockholdersLitigation.com. Any capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Notice.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Settlement Administrator at Cvent Stockholders Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217; or by email at [email protected]. A copy of the Notice can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.CventStockholdersLitigation.com . If the Settlement is approved by the Court and the Effective Date occurs, the Net Settlement Fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to eligible Class Members in accordance with the proposed Plan of Allocation stated in the Notice or such other plan of allocation as is approved by the Court. Under the proposed Plan of Allocation, all eligible Class Members who held or beneficially owned shares of Cvent common stock at the closing of the Transaction on June 15, 2023, and therefore received the Transaction Consideration for their "Eligible Shares" will be eligible to receive a pro rata payment from the Net Settlement Fund equal to the product of (i) the number of Eligible Shares held by the eligible Class Member and (ii) the "Per-Share Recovery" for the Settlement, which will be determined by dividing the total amount of the Net Settlement Fund by the total number of Eligible Shares. As explained in further detail in the Notice, pursuant to the Plan of Allocation, payments from the Net Settlement Fund to eligible Class Members will be made in the same manner in which eligible Class Members received the Transaction Consideration. Class Members do not have to submit a claim form to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiff's Counsel's application for a Fee and Expense Award (including any Incentive Award to Plaintiff) in connection with the Settlement must be filed with the Register in Chancery in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware and emailed to Plaintiff's Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than June 23, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court or the Office of the Register in Chancery regarding this Summary Notice. All questions about this Summary Notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or Plaintiff's Counsel.

Requests for the Notice should be made to the Settlement Administrator:

Cvent Stockholders Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 170500

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-580-7778

[email protected]

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, should be made to the following counsel for Plaintiff:

Ned Weinberger

Mark Richardson

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

222 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1510

Wilmington, DE 19801

(866) 640-7254

[email protected]

[email protected]

Dated: May 18, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF

CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF

DELAWARE

SOURCE Labaton Keller Sucharow, LLP