Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Estée Lauder Securities

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE THE ESTÉE LAUDER CO., INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION

Case No. 1:23-cv-10669-AS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. during the period from February 3, 2022 through February 3, 2025, both dates inclusive, and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiffs Macomb County Employees' Retirement System, Macomb County Retiree Health Care Fund, and Wayne County Employees' Retirement System (collectively, "Lead Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all other members of the Settlement Class; and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ("Estée Lauder" or the "Company"), Fabrizio Freda and Tracey T. Travis (the "Individual Defendants" and, together with Estée Lauder, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed full and complete settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $210,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Court on August 20, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) at the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 15A, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice, as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated May 6, 2026; (iii) for purposes of the Settlement only, finally certify the Settlement Class, finally certify Lead Plaintiffs as Class Representatives for the Settlement Class, and finally appoint the law firm of Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP as Class Counsel for the Settlement Class; (iv) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (v) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain a copy, and the more detailed long-form Notice and Claim Form, by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.EsteeLauderSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Estée Lauder Securities Settlement

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 5983

Portland, OR 97228-5983

1 (877) 357-1477

[email protected]

www.EsteeLauderSecuritiesSettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Michael P. Canty, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than August 5, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be entitled to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, except as otherwise ordered by the Court or allowed by Lead Counsel in its discretion, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that it is received no later than July 30, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice so that they are received no later than July 30, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: June 8, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

URL: www.EsteeLauderSecuritiesSettlement.com

SOURCE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK