Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Common Stock

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP regarding notice of a proposed class action settlement.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

JACKSONVILLE DIVISION



IN RE FIDELITY NATIONAL

INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

SECURITIES LITIGATION





Case No. 3:23-cv-252-TJC-PDB Honorable Timothy J. Corrigan Honorable Patricia D. Barksdale

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION AND

MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which, during the period from May 7, 2020 through February 10, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), purchased the publicly traded common stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ("FIS"), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, that Lead Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and FIS and the other defendants (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims, and related claims, in the above-referenced class action (the "Action") in the amount of $210,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Timothy J. Corrigan on July 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Bryan Simpson United States Courthouse, 300 North Hogan Street, Courtroom 10D, Jacksonville, FL 32202 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 17, 2025; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Postcard Notice, you may obtain copies of the Postcard Notice, long-form Notice, and Claim Form by visiting www.FISSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

FIS Securities Settlement

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 301170

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1170

[email protected]

1-877-398-3015

Inquiries, other than requests for copies of notices or about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

Michael P. Canty, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

1-888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than May 28, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, available at www.FISSecuritiesSettlement.com and www.labaton.com, and such request must be received no later than May 28, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, but you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the long-form Notice, available at www.FISSecuritiesSettlement.com and www.labaton.com, such that they are received no later than May 28, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: March 16, 2026 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

MIDDLE DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

SOURCE Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP