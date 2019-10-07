Labaton Sucharow LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Ordinary Shares of Prothena Corporation plc in In re Prothena Corporation plc Securities Litigation, No. 1:18-cv-06425-ALC

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labaton Sucharow LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement (NASDAQ: PRTA):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or acquired the publicly traded ordinary shares of Prothena Corporation plc during the period from October 15, 2015 through April 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Prothena Corporation plc ("Prothena" or the "Company"), Dr. Gene Kinney, Tran B. Nguyen, and Dr. Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D. (the "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $15,750,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Andrew L. Carter, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007, in Courtroom 1306 at 11:30 a.m. on December 2, 2019 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated August 26, 2019; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Settlement Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses ("Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.StrategicClaims.net, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

In re Prothena Corp. plc Sec. Litig.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

www.StrategicClaims.net

(877) 310-6376

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

Carol C. Villegas, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP 140 Broadway New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

settlementquestions@labaton.com (888) 219-6877 Nicholas I. Porritt, Esq. LEVI & KORSINSKY LLP 55 Broadway 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 www.zlk.com (202) 524-4290

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked or submitted online no later than November 25, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion to the Claims Administrator in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than November 11, 2019. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than November 11, 2019.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: OCTOBER 7, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

