Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces a Notice of Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement in Public Employees' Retirement System v. Endo International plc, et al.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF

CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MISSISSIPPI, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC, et al., Defendants.

CIVIL ACTION Case No. 2017-02081-MJ

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") issued in or traceable to Endo's June 5, 2015 offering of 27,627,628 shares.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Common Pleas of Chester County, Pennsylvania, that Plaintiff Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class,1 and the Company and the other defendants in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") in the amount of $50,000,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Edward Griffith at the Court of Common Pleas of the Chester County Justice Center, Pennsylvania, Courtroom 11, 201 W. Market Street, West Chester, PA 19380, at 1:30 p.m. on October 21 2019 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 27, 2019; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.EndoInternationalSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Mississippi PERS v. Endo International

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173043

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Class Counsel:

Serena Hallowell, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

settlementquestions@labaton.com

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than November 14, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than September 30, 2019. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than September 30, 2019.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: July 31, 2019 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

1 All terms not defined herein shall have the definition assigned to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 27, 2019.

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP

