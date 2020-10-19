Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces a Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses in the Daimler AG Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA VANCOUVER ALUMNI ASSET HOLDINGS INC.,

Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly

Situated, Plaintiffs, v. DAIMLER AG, DIETER ZETSCHE, BODO UEBBER,

and THOMAS WEBER, Defendants.

Case No. 16-cv-02942-DSF-KS Judge: Hon. Dale S. Fischer MARIA MUNRO, Individually and on Behalf of All

Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. DAIMLER AG, DIETER ZETSCHE, BODO UEBBER,

and THOMAS WEBER, Defendants.

Case No. 16-cv-03412-DSF-KS

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION,

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR

ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED DAIMLER AMERICAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS AND/OR GLOBAL REGISTERED SHARES, IN THE UNITED STATES, DURING THE PERIOD FROM FEBRUARY 22, 2012 THROUGH APRIL 21, 2016, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE ALLEGEDLY DAMAGED THEREBY ("SETTLEMENT CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, on behalf of itself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Daimler AG ("Daimler" or the "Company"), and Dieter Zetsche, Bodo Uebber, and Thomas Weber (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $19,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Dale S. Fischer, on December 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., either in person or telephonically at the Court's discretion, in Courtroom 7D of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, First Street Courthouse, 350 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, California 90012 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated April 20, 2020 and amended by the Parties' Agreement Regarding Amendments to the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated September 14, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Settlement Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.DaimlerSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Daimler AG Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173112

Milwaukee, WI 53217

www.DaimlerSecuritiesSettlement.com

[email protected]

877-883-9246

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

James W. Johnson Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than December 7, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later November 23, 2020. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than November 23, 2020.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: OCTOBER 19, 2020

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

