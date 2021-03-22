Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action for In re The Allstate Corporation Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

IN RE THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION

SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 16-cv-10510 Hon. Robert W. Gettleman

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED THE COMMON STOCK OF THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION FROM OCTOBER 29, 2014 THROUGH AUGUST 3, 2015, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY (THE "CLASS")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and by Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that the above-captioned action ("Action") against The Allstate Corporation ("Allstate"), Thomas J. Wilson and Matthew E. Winter, has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Class. The Court has appointed Carpenters Pension Trust Fund for Northern California, Carpenters Annuity Trust Fund for Northern California, and City of Providence Employees Retirement System as the representatives for the Class ("Class Representatives"). There has not been a settlement or any recovery. This notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court about the merits of the Action, or a finding by the Court that the claims asserted by Class Representatives in the Action are valid.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE LAWSUIT. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed, long-form Notice of Pendency of Class Action ("Notice"). You may obtain a copy of the Notice from the website for the Action, www.AllstateSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Administrator:

Allstate Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173121

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 829-4143

If you are a Class Member you should receive a Postcard Notice regarding the Action by mail. If you are a Class Member and you do not receive a Postcard Notice by mail, please send your name and address to the Administrator so that you will receive notices disseminated in connection with the Action.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Court-appointed Class Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Thomas G. Hoffman, Jr., Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

Telephone: (888) 219-6877

[email protected]

www.labaton.com

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions in Allstate common stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself from the Class. If you timely and validly request to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any orders or judgments in the Action, but you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered in the future for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than May 11, 2021, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4), the Court has discretion about whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class if there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or by visiting the website www.AllstateSecuritiesLitigation.com.

Please Do Not Call or Write the Court with Questions.

DATED: March 22, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

