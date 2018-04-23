Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above. Please note: at this time, there is no judgment, settlement or monetary recovery. A trial date in this Action has not been set.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. A full printed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") is currently being mailed to known potential Class Members. If you have not yet received the full printed Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by downloading it from www.intuitivesurgicalsecuritieslitigation.com or by contacting the Administrator at:

In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

c/o GCG

P.O. Box 10359

Dublin, OH 43017-0359

(844) 850-7746

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Jonathan Gardner, Esq.

Serena Hallowell, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class or to "opt-out" of it (also called requesting exclusion). If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Intuitive common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not opt-out from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of the Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money that might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. You will retain any right you have to individually pursue claims, if any, that you may have against the Defendants with respect to the claims asserted in the Action. Please note, if you decide to opt-out from the Class, you may be time-barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action by a statute of repose and your claims could be dismissed. To opt-out from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than June 8, 2018, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the full printed Notice. Pursuant to Rule 23(e)(4) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, it is within the Court's discretion whether to allow a second opportunity to request exclusion from the Class in the event there is a settlement or judgment in the Action.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by contacting the Administrator as provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: April 23, 2018

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Northern District of California

