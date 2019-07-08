Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement in Bristol County Retirement System v. Qurate Retail, Inc., No. 1:18-cv-02300-MEH (D.Colo.)

DENVER, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labaton Sucharow LLP announces that the United States District Court for the District of Colorado has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of common stock of Series A QVC Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All Persons Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Publicly Traded Series A QVC Group Common Stock Traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market Under the Symbol QVCA During the Period from August 5, 2015 through September 8, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and Who Were Allegedly Damaged Thereby (the "Settlement Class" or "Settlement Class Members").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, that Lead Plaintiff Indiana Public Retirement System, on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class, and Qurate Retail, Inc., Michael A. George, Gregory B. Maffei, and Thaddeus Jastrzebski (collectively, the "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") in the amount of $5,750,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Michael E. Hegarty of the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse, 901 19th Street, Denver, CO 80294, in Courtroom A501, at 11:00 a.m. on September 23, 2019 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated May 31, 2019; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Settlement Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses ("Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.strategicclaims.net, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Bristol County Ret. Sys. v. Qurate Retail, Inc.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

www.strategicclaims.net

(833) 279-8069

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Jonathan Gardner, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

settlementquestions@labaton.com

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or received no later than October 25, 2019 by the Claims Administrator. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than September 3, 2019 by the Claims Administrator. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than September 3, 2019.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: JULY 8, 2019













































BY ORDER OF THE COURT















































UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT















































DISTRICT OF COLORADO

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP

Related Links

http://www.labaton.com

