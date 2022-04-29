Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of Nielsen Holdings plc Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC SECURITIES LITIGATION Civil Action No. 1:18-cv-07143-JMF

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nielsen Holdings plc publicly traded common stock during the period from February 11, 2016 through July 25, 2018, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiff Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi and additionally named Plaintiff Monroe County Employees' Retirement System ("Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and all members of the Settlement Class, and defendants Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen"), Dwight Mitchell Barns, Kelly Abcarian, and Jamere Jackson (collectively, with Nielsen, "Defendants" and, together with Plaintiffs, the "Parties"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $73,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Jesse M. Furman, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on July 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in Courtroom 1105 of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, New York, 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated March 15, 2022; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.NielsenSecuritiesSettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Nielsen Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

PO Box 5890

Portland, OR 97228-5890

www.NielsenSecuritiesSettlement.com

855-662-0033

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

888-219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 15, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than June 29, 2022. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than June 29, 2022.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: April 29, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP