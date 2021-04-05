Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Settlement of Class Action Involving Purchasers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Common Stock

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK



CITY OF WARREN POLICE AND FIRE

RETIREMENT SYSTEM, Individually and

on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,



Plaintiff,



vs.



WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT,

INC., VINCENT K. McMAHON, GEORGE

A. BARRIOS, and MICHELLE D. WILSON,

Defendants. Civil Action No. 1:20-cv-02031-JSR

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") during the period from February 7, 2019 through February 5, 2020, inclusive, and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff, on behalf of itself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and WWE, Vincent K. McMahon, George A. Barrios, and Michelle D. Wilson (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $39,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on June 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in Courtroom 14B of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 22, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.WWESecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

WWE Securities Litigation

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 6389

Portland, OR 97228-6389

800-817-4526



Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Carol C. Villegas, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

888-219-6877



If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than June 10, 2021. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than May 25, 2021. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than May 25, 2021.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: April 5, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

