Labatt Blue Light Designated the "Official Canadian Import of Syracuse Athletics."

05 Sep, 2023

Labatt kicks off in Syracuse by hosting a tailgate party for fans prior to the football home opener.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt USA recently announced a three-year agreement for Labatt Blue Light to become the "Official Canadian Import of Syracuse Athletics." The agreement provides the rights for Labatt to have a fully branded lower-level concourse station at the JMA Wireless Dome, as well as four branded upper-level grab and go beverage stations. This is the largest collegiate partnership for Labatt.

"Syracuse Athletics has been such an important part of the Syracuse identity for decades," said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt. "There is so much energy and buzz around the Syracuse teams. We're huge fans and are really looking forward to becoming a part of the excitement."

Labatt Blue Light Celebrates Partnership with a Syracuse Orange Football Tailgate
On Saturday, September 2, Labatt hosted a tailgate party to celebrate the partnership prior to the highly anticipated Syracuse Orange Football home opener. Celebrations took place at The Orange Crate, a bar and restaurant on campus, with over 200 21+ fans sharing the excitement of having Labatt as a part of their pregame.

About Labatt USA
Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light are America's top-selling Canadian beers. With a clean, refreshing taste, light color, slight hop aroma, good balance, fruity character and a slightly sweet taste, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region.

First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors. Labatt USA is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/

