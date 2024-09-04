Labatt Blue Light Flows Orange for Syracuse Football's ACC Home Opener

Labatt kicks off tailgate party at the Orange Crate with Kegs of Orange-Colored Labatt Blue Light Beer!

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt USA will go "Orange" this Saturday, September 7, to help rally fans around Syracuse football's first ACC home opener! The Orange Crate will receive kegs of orange-colored Labatt Blue Light Beer, perfect for thirsty fans!

Labatt Blue Light Pint Glass Image.

"We hope 'Cuse can pull out a win for the Orange faithful," said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt. "There is so much energy and buzz around this season and new coach. We thought it would be fun to get the pre-game started with some orange Labatt Blue Light. We're huge fans and are looking forward to another successful season."

The Labatt tailgate party at the Orange Crate, an on-campus bar and restaurant, includes plenty of food, beer, branded swag for 21+ fans looking to pregame. Additionally, fans can expect a special visit from Syracuse Football Alumni, Rob Carpenter (wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals) and Robert Drummond (running back, Philadelphia Eagles). Doors open at 9 a.m.

About Labatt Blue Light and Syracuse Athletics

Last year, Labatt announced a three-year agreement for Labatt Blue Light to become a "Proud Partner of Syracuse Athletics." The agreement provides the rights for Labatt to have a fully branded lower-level concourse station at the JMA Wireless Dome, as well as four branded upper-level grab and go beverage stations. This is the largest collegiate partnership for Labatt.

About Labatt USA

Labatt USA, headquartered in Buffalo, New York, boasts a rich heritage and a commitment to quality. Labatt Blue Light is a premium light pilsener that's delicately balanced with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character. Thanks to its easy-drinking nature, Labatt Blue Light is one of the top-selling light pilseners among tailgaters and sports fans across the Great Lakes region and beyond. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt USA upholds a tradition of excellence and connection to the great outdoors. Labatt USA is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please visit: https://www.fifcousa.com/ . Connect with Labatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Always enjoy responsibly.

CONTACT:

Mary Beth Popp

716-864-5315

[email protected]

SOURCE Labatt USA