Labatt Hosts FREE 21+ Skate Night in the Heart of Downtown Detroit

Local Labatt Team takes over The Rink at Campus Martius Park

as a 'thank you' to Detroit beer fans

DETROIT , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan-based Labatt team will host a FREE skate night for beer fans dubbed "Labatt on Ice" on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In partnership with Downtown Detroit, Labatt bought out The Rink at Campus Martius Park, and invites fans who are 21 years or older to join in for an evening of free skating, holiday cheer and ice-cold Labatt.

Downtown Detroit Partnership

To thank local beers drinkers for making Michigan a top market for Labatt, "Labatt on Ice" covers guests* admission and skate rentals and even offers up some Labatt swag throughout the evening. Skating will be available on a first come first served basis for up to 300 guests. Guests must be 21+ to participate.

"Many people here in Detroit and throughout Michigan have really embraced Labatt, making it one of our top markets in the U.S.," said Jason Folaron, brand director for Labatt. "To say thank you during the holiday season, we encourage our 21+ fans to round up their crew and enjoy a night on the ice, on Labatt. Don't forget your I.D.!"

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: The Rink at Campus Martius Park - 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48226

"The Downtown Detroit Partnership is excited to partner with Labatt for this special skate party on the Rink at Campus Martius Park," said Soula Burns, director of corporate partnerships for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "Our mission to continue connecting people, places and parks is strengthened by an incredible network of diverse partnerships, and we are grateful to include Labatt as one of those valued partners."

*Skating available on a first come first served basis, for up to 300 attendees. Must be 21+ to participate. Valid I.D. required for entry. Valid only 12/14/23.

Always enjoy responsibly.

CONTACT:

Correna Dolce

[email protected]

585-329-2961

SOURCE Labatt USA