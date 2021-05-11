Labatt Introduces: Michigan-Exclusive Black Cherry Seltzer Lemonade

"As our second largest market in the US, Michigan is like a second home to Labatt. We wanted to create something special for our fans here, that you won't find anywhere else" said Janine Schoos, Labatt brand director. "We know Traverse City is the cherry capitol of the world and so our team of experts brought the flavor to life in a uniquely Labatt way for this exclusive Great Lakes State pack!"

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade Black Cherry balances the refreshment and drinkability of a hard seltzer with the tart flavor of lemonade and the sweet characteristics of ripe black cherries. Each Seltzer Lemonade sits at 5% ABV and only 100 calories. The Michigan-exclusive packs will be available throughout the state this summer.

"From partnering with local non-profit organizations to featuring Michigan landmarks on packaging, Labatt feels at home in Michigan and this exclusive Black Cherry Seltzer Lemonade is yet another great example," said Tom Clark, Director of Sales and Marketing for Fabiano Brothers, Inc., one of Labatt's wholesaler partners in Michigan. "The seltzer category continues to see tremendous growth and though we have seen many new entries, Labatt sets themselves apart with this popular Michigan flavor and a great callout to Michigan on the package. We love to see them support our state and look forward to sharing Black Cherry Seltzer Lemonade with Michigan this summer!"

About Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade

The Michigan-exclusive Black Cherry pack is an extension of the Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade Chilled line, which is also available in variety packs across Michigan and across the Northeast starting this week. In each variety pack, Black Cherry is joined by three other Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade flavors: classic Lemonade, Raspberry and Peach.

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade builds on the success of Labatt Blue Light Seltzer, which launched in 2020 as the #4 fastest growing new seltzer brand in Upstate NY and Michigan with the highest repeat rate of any seltzer in Upstate NY.1

Named for its refreshing taste profile and unique brewing process, Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade brings a new chilled flavor experience to consumers. Each seltzer is "chilled" just above freezing temperature before it is packaged to ensure a refreshing drinking occasion in every can.

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Lemonade is available now across Michigan in variety packs with all four flavors and in the Michigan-exclusive Black Cherry packs.

About Labatt USA

Proudly based in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA produces, imports and markets a wide portfolio of refreshing alcoholic beverages exclusively in the U.S. Labatt USA has imported America's top selling Canadian beers since 1951 and is best known for its pristine pilseners: Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light. Labatt has since expanded its line to include refreshing seltzers and flavors developed by top industry taste experts at Labatt's parent-company. Labatt Blue Light Seltzer offers a triple-filtered malt base with unique fruit fusions. Labatt Blue Light Flavors offer refreshing beer with a burst of citrus flavors.

For more information, visit www.LabattUSA.com.

Stay connected with Labatt on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @LabattUSA.

Always enjoy responsibly.

