Labatt Introduces NEW Blue Light Apple!

Labatt USA

13 Jun, 2023, 09:33 ET

Blue Light Apple Joins Lime and Grapefruit for a Limited Time Only.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt Blue Light recently introduced a new fruit flavored light pilsner, Labatt Blue Light Apple. Labatt Blue Light Apple is a premium lager with natural, crisp apple flavor. Labatt Blue Light Apple joins Labatt Blue Light's other fruit flavored products, Blue Light Lime and Blue Light Grapefruit, as a limited release this summer.

Labatt announces new Blue Light Apple, available now while supplies last.
Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt USA, shares that Blue Light Apple presents an opportunity for Labatt to connect with even more consumers. "Apple Flavored Beers are growing rapidly in popularity, nearly doubling in sales from previous years. 1 With Blue Light doing so well, it's the perfect time for us to bring something new and fresh to the market that we know Labatt fans will enjoy."

According to IRI, which provides shopper data analytics, Labatt Blue Light is currently outpacing the premium, unflavored beer segment growth in Upstate New York. 2 "We have solid trend data on Blue Light that led to us developing this great tasting fruit beer for beer drinkers across the Northeast to try this summer," said Folaron.

Labatt Blue Light Apple is available in 12 and 30-packs now while supplies last. 

The product is currently available in NY, MI, OH, PA, FL, and DE.

Labatt Blue Light Grapefruit and Blue Light Lime Return in Standard Cans

After a year of slim cans, Labatt Blue Light Grapefruit and Blue Light Lime have returned in standard 12-ounce cans.

"Our fans preferred the regular can, so we listened! We are excited to bring the standard can back," said Folaron. "We even developed a tongue and cheek social media campaign entitled 'We're sorry' to announce the change, speaking directly to our consumer." Labatt Blue Light Grapefruit and Blue Light Lime are now available.

Always enjoy responsibly.

