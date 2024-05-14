Labatt Introduces NEW Blue Light Raspberry Lemon, Available for a Limited Time Only!

Blue Light Raspberry Lemon Swings into Summer as the "Unofficial Sponsor of the 19th Hole"

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt recently introduced its new fruit flavored light pilsner, Blue Light Raspberry Lemon! Blue Light Raspberry Lemon is a premium light pilsner brewed with a blend of natural raspberry and lemon flavors. Labatt Blue Light Raspberry Lemon joins Labatt Blue Light's other popular summer seasonal beers, Blue Light Lime and Blue Light Grapefruit. All three are available for a limited time!

Labatt releases new Blue Light Raspberry Lemon for a limited time only!

"Labatt Blue Light Raspberry Lemon truly feels like summer in a can: it's bright, refreshing, and easy to drink on a hot day," said Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt USA. "We had a lot of fun with this product, not only with its great flavor, but with its packaging. You'll see various scenes of golf, including a golf ball wrapped in lemon rind paired with a raspberry, really driving home the flavor profile of this beer."

Labatt Blue Light Raspberry Lemon Coined the "Unofficial Sponsor of the 19th Hole"

Released just in time for Memorial Day, Labatt Blue Light Raspberry Lemon sets its sights on becoming a summer staple for golfers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Labatt has aptly coined the new product the "Unofficial Sponsor of the 19th Hole," inviting everyone to celebrate their hot summer days with a refreshing can of Blue Light Raspberry Lemon.

"Blue Light Raspberry Lemon is the perfect drinking buddy to enjoy with your crew this summer," said Jason Folaron, brand Manager for Labatt USA. "Whether it's after a day on the course or enjoying a back yard hang, we wanted to craft something that beer fans are excited to reach for after a day in the sun."

Labatt Blue Light Raspberry Lemon is available in stores across N.Y., O.H., M.I., P.A., and V.T., in 12 and 30-packs of 12-ounce cans while supplies last. Labatt fans are encouraged to participate in the summer rewards program while enjoying Labatt Blue Light this season! Scan the "Labatt Summer Rewards" QR code on 24 and 30-packs of Labatt Blue Light to create an account and learn more.

