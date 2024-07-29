Labatt, the Unofficial Sponsor of Parking Lot and Tailgate Parties, Brings Back Wildly Popular Zubaz Cans for Bills Mafia Just in Time for Kick-Off

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans have been asking. And the Labatt team delivered. Dubbed the unofficial sponsor of the parking lot and tailgate parties, Labatt will kick off this football season by bringing back the iconic Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light Zubaz cans! First introduced as a limited time offering in 2016, fans have been pleading for a Zubaz comeback ever since.

What started as an April Fool's joke this year on Labatt social media led to an outpouring of Labatt and Bills fans alike begging for a Zubaz comeback. The cans unmistakable patterns are synonymous with Bills fan fashion in the 1990s and now. According to Jason Folaron, brand manager for Labatt, given the Zubaz love from Bills Fans, Labatt made good on its joke by bringing back the iconic Labatt Zubaz cans just in time for football season.

"When the demand flooded in on our April Fool's Day post, we knew had to act fast," said Folaron. "So, we're bringing back the Zubaz cans for real. We want to be a part of every defensive pick six, every big play and every touchdown by giving fans a Labatt beer packaged for diehards and ready to raise at the stadium, local bars and their tailgate parties!"

Alongside the Zubaz cans, Labatt is also bringing back Throwback Tea, which was introduced last year as the first official sponsor of Bills Mafia. Throwback Tea is available now in 12 packs of 12-ounce cans.

"Labatt has always been about celebrating the passion of Buffalo and Bills Mafia," said Folaron, "No one does tailgating and football better than us. We are right there with you cheering on and celebrating the team with a Blue Light. Bringing back the Zubaz cans, and last year's fan-favorite Throwback Tea, is our way of always being a part of the game."

Fans will be able to find Labatt Blue and Blue Light Zubaz cans later this week in 30 packs of 12-ounce cans, along with 24-ounce single "tall boy" cans. Look for the Bills logo and Zubaz stripes on the 30 packs!

Labatt Named "Most Popular Tailgate Beverage" in New York State, Solidifying Legacy Status



Labatt is a staple for football and tailgating enthusiasts in Buffalo and beyond. In a recent study from The Loupe* Labatt was crowned the "Most Popular Tailgate Beverage" in New York State (and Michigan). "Labatt being the most popular tailgating beverage in New York is an honor," Folaron continued. "Being a part of this fanbase is one thing, but being the beer that they reach for is the best." In the study, author Brianna Blair states "Labatt has become the top beer brand in the region, solidifying its place in New York's brewing legacy." The Loupe* identified the top tailgate beverages by studying Google Trends for 36 popular canned alcoholic beverages throughout football season. "Of all the legacy's that Buffalo has produced," said Folaron, "we're proud to be one of them."

Fan-favorite Labatt Throwback Tea Returns to Bills Mafia Roster

Last season, Labatt announced Throwback Tea, a hard tea made specifically for Bills Mafia. Labatt is so committed to the fans, it made Labatt Throwback Tea the first Labatt product designated as an 'Official Sponsor of Bills Mafia.' Throwback Tea is a non-carbonated red raspberry hard iced tea, featuring the iconic red helmet on its packaging. Throwback Tea brings today's fans the intensity and nostalgia of the Bills' teams from the 1990's.

