Labatt USA Transitions to More Sustainable Packaging With Ring Carriers Made of Recycled Content

"By switching to recycled content, we're taking one small step toward improving our environmental footprint," said Janine Schoos, brand director for Labatt. "This carrier ring will begin to break down when exposed to UV light. We value nature and understand our role in helping to reduce plastic waste and promote the health of our waterways and environment."

"By encouraging recycling over waste, we can keep ring carriers out of landfills, and transform them into a valuable resource, helping us to close the loop on recycling," said Elizabeth Sheaffer, director of global communications, Hi-Cone. "RingCycles™ are recyclable wherever #4 LDPE (Low-density polyethylene) or mixed plastics are collected. Where they are not, we have put a cost-free consumer recycling program in place. Through the RingRecycleMe™ program, consumers can collect and return used ring carriers to be recycled and repurposed to produce new ones."

Labatt USA is part of FIFCO USA, a triple bottom line company committed to improving its environmental footprint with a focus on reducing its use of water and energy, while decreasing carbon emissions and waste going to landfills. Each year, FIFCO USA measures water, emissions and waste in its brewing and manufacturing operations, and sets goals. In addition, FIFCO USA uses volunteerism and investment to help deliver positive environmental impact through projects that reduce litter, promote clean waterways, restore habitats, plant trees and plants, and enhance nature for its employees, partners and consumers.

About Labatt USA

Proudly headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America's top-selling Canadian beer. With a clean, refreshing taste, good balance and slight hop aroma, Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region and expansion markets across the United States.

First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

Always enjoy responsibly.

About Hi-Cone

Hi-Cone is a leading supplier of ring carrier multi-packaging systems for the global Alcohol & Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink (NARTD) beverage markets, providing sustainable packaging solutions to major Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies. Hi-Cone has set ambitious goals to become 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable by 2025. We realize we cannot do this alone and need to work collaboratively with consumers, governments and industry to meet consumers' desire to reduce their plastic use and meet the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Our aim is to educate consumers on how to reduce plastic consumption and how to recycle all aspects of the circular economy; an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. We partner with customers, consumers, retailers and industry experts to make tangible and impactful changes to advance the circular economy through our ongoing innovations in packaging design and material development. To learn more about Hi-Cone, visit hi-cone.com or the ring carrier recycling program at ringrecycleme.com.

Media Contact: Mary Beth Popp, (716) 864-5315, [email protected]

SOURCE Labatt USA