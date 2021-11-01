Labcon Advances The Future of Carbon Footprint Tracking in Laboratories

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcon North America (www.labcon.com), the world's leading manufacturer of Earth Friendly® laboratory disposables announced today the completion of nearly 500 additional ACT® Environmental Impact Factor labels for their products offered in the US, European, and United Kingdom markets, pulling far ahead of any other consumables manufacturer in the ACT database. In addition to their ACT label expansion, Labcon's Eclipse™ Refill product line earned the best scores for all ACT-evaluated consumables worldwide. Labcon began certifying products with the ACT label in 2019, originally offering 100 products independently evaluated for the ACT label. With nearly 600 ACT labels and counting, Labcon continues to offer the most transparent and thorough accounting of manufacturing and product impact available worldwide, enabling researchers who truly care about the environment to mitigate the impact of their labs and support green domestic manufacturing by choosing Labcon for critical labware.



The ACT Label: A tool to identify sustainable laboratory products. Created by the independent non-profit organization My Green Lab, the ACT Label Program is the most comprehensive product labeling program for the life sciences, industrial sciences, and healthcare industries. The ACT label offers the public clear, third-party verified information about the environmental impact of laboratory products and allows for side-by-side product comparisons in the virtual ACT database. ACT labels have quickly become the International 'Gold Standard' for evaluating the sustainability of laboratory products and helping laboratories track their carbon footprint.



Products submitted to the ACT program are evaluated and scored in numerous sustainability categories, including Manufacturing Impact, User Impact, and End of Use for the product and packaging. ACT labels perform the essential functions of a universally applicable scoring system, acting much like an eco-nutrition label for laboratory products. Reading the ACT label is simple: the lower the Environmental Impact Factor (EIF) score a product receives, the lower the environmental impact that product has from its creation through end of use. All ACT labels are available in the ACT database.



Labcon's Eclipse product line earned the best ACT scores in the consumables category worldwide. The average EIF score for laboratory consumables is 51. Labcon currently holds the lowest EIF score of 25.7 for their Eclipse product line. You can learn more by sorting by EIF score on the ACT database. Labcon products are manufactured with 93% clean energy and 63% of their energy profile comes from renewable sources, including 30% solar energy generated from their own 2,725-panel rooftop solar array. Their products incorporate sustainable materials such as recyclable or recycled plastics and cardboard, carbon-sequestering bioplastics, refillable and reusable packaging, and metal-free vegetable-based inks. Labcon's products are designed and manufactured to improve the sustainability of scientific research.



About Labcon (www.labcon.com)



Labcon is the world's leading producer of low carbon laboratory disposables and was the first to market compostable plastics for laboratories. Labcon's focus on sustainable solutions for laboratories dates to 1994 with the first low carbon products. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 company; Labcon North America is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.



About My Green Lab (www.mygreenlab.org)



My Green Lab is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research. Founded in California, the organization was created to unify and lead scientists, vendors, designers, and others in a common drive toward a world in which all research reflects the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. My Green Lab is widely recognized as a leader in developing internationally recognized laboratory standards.