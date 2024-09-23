Labcon and Polycarbin Partner to Advance a Circular Supply Chain for Laboratory Plastics

US laboratory products manufacturer partners with PolyCarbin to advance circularity in laboratory disposables market.

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcon North America (www.labcon.com), the world's leading manufacturer of Earth Friendly® laboratory disposables announced today a strategic partnership with Polycarbin, a pioneer in sustainable laboratory solutions, to advance a data-driven circular economy for life science and pharma companies.

This collaboration combines Labcon's broad laboratory plastics portfolio of over 1000 items with Polycarbin's sustainability-focused circular economy platform.

Labcon

Together, they are committed to achieving two key objectives:

Closed-Loop Recycling Solutions : By partnering with Labcon, Polycarbin aims to expand its closed-loop recycling solutions to a wider audience of researchers. This initiative focuses on diverting lab plastics away from landfills and incinerators, keeping these materials within the supply chain for recycling and reuse.

Low-Carbon Lab Products : Together, Polycarbin and Labcon are spearheading the development of a groundbreaking line of low-carbon lab consumables. Crafted from circular economy resin, these products reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, thus making scientific research more sustainable. By imbuing every product with third-party verified sustainability metrics, Polycarbin and Labcon are empowering their customers to transform their consumables budget into their sustainability budget.

"This partnership signifies our industry's commitment to evidence-based sustainability, leveraging a plastics circular economy to decarbonize our labs," said James O'Brien, CEO of Polycarbin. "Our collaboration offers world-leading scientific innovators with products and end-of-life solutions that reduce their environmental footprint while enabling cutting-edge research."

Labcon has focused on sustainability since 1994 offering some of the first solutions to plastic waste in laboratories. From the launch of the Pagoda® pipette tip rack refilling solution in 1997 to their early use of cardboard to replace foam tube racks they have been leaders in the laboratory market. Now the company has over 250 products that carry the ACT® Environmental Factor Label from MyGreenLab. The ACT® label offers the lab consumer clear, third-party verified information about the environmental impact of laboratory products and allows for side-by-side product comparisons.

"This cooperation with Polycarbin will give researchers clear benefits and help advance the industry beyond recycling to greater sustainability with circular solutions," said Jim Happ, President of Labcon."

This partnership accentuates the commitment of both organizations to empower researchers, drive sustainability, and create a positive impact on the scientific community and our environment.

About PolyCarbin www.polycarbin.com

Polycarbin is a leading provider of sustainable laboratory solutions, offering a circular economy platform and low-carbon lab products. Founded on the principles of environmental responsibility, Polycarbin helps research institutions, biotech companies, and laboratories achieve their sustainability goals while advancing scientific discovery. Polycarbin is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.

About Labcon www.labcon.com

Labcon is the world's leading producer of low carbon laboratory disposables and was the first to incorporate renewable materials and reusable features into their products. Labcon's focus on sustainable solutions for laboratories dates to 1994 with the first low carbon products. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 company; Labcon North America is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Labcon North America