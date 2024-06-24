Labcon Sponsors LabCentral's Network of Massachusetts-Based Coworking Labs

U.S. labware manufacturer partners with Labcentral to bring sustainable products to life science and biotech start-ups.

PETALUMA, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcon North America (www.labcon.com), the world's leading manufacturer of Earth Friendly® laboratory disposables today announced its sponsorship of LabCentral, the premier Massachusetts-based network of coworking labs designed to accelerate high-potential biotech startups.

Labcon collection of over 1000 products.

This sponsorship supports LabCentral's mission of accelerating scientific discoveries and connects Labcon to an ecosystem of high potential start-ups. "We are so honored to be working with the LabCentral team and residents and look forward to helping move science ahead as we deepen our relationship," said Jim Happ, President of Labcon North America.

"We appreciate Labcon's support of the work we are doing to support and expand the life sciences ecosystem in Massachusetts," said Johannes Fruehauf, co-founder and president of LabCentral. "Engaged sponsors help support our residents' work as they refine their science and build their companies."

Labcon has focused on sustainability since 1994 offering some of the first solutions to plastic waste in laboratories. With their early use of cardboard to replace plastic and pioneering of compostable and bioplastic resins they have been leaders in the laboratory market. Now the company makes over 1000 laboratory disposable products many of which carry the ACT® Environmental Factor Label from MyGreenLab. The ACT® label offers the lab consumer clear, third-party verified information about the environmental impact of laboratory products and allows for side-by-side product comparisons.

Data from LabCentral's first decade illustrates the immense impact the residents have had on accelerating scientific discoveries since its founding in 2013. Over the first 10 years, LabCentral companies raised $18.4 billion in early-stage venture capital, partnership, product revenue, technology licensing and other forms of funding. Showcasing the groundbreaking scientific discoveries coming out of its facilities and potential to build valuable, high-growth businesses around them, LabCentral companies have been awarded 180 patents.

About Labcon www.labcon.com

Labcon is the world's leading producer of low carbon laboratory disposables and was the first to market compostable plastics for laboratories. Labcon's focus on sustainable solutions for laboratories dates to 1994 with the first low carbon products. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 company; Labcon North America is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.

About LabCentral www.labcentral.org

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachussetts and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies.

SOURCE Labcon North America