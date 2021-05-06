LabConnect and Cryoport Partner to Provide Support for Innovative Triumvira Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trial

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, Inc. and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) today announced a partnership to provide comprehensive logistics support for an upcoming Phase I/II clinical trial sponsored by Triumvira Immunologics Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a novel platform for engineering T cells to attack cancers. The study intends to investigate the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T Cells (TAC01-HER2) targeting HER2 in relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

The partnership will integrate Cryoport's Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform and LabConnect's SampleGISTICS™ platform to provide Triumvira with the highest possible available level of tracking and proactive management for their samples, source materials, and therapeutic product. Each step from scheduling, sample collection, confirming courier pickups/deliveries, and monitoring transport will be monitored by LabConnect and Cryoport project management.

LabConnect, the leader in innovative central laboratory services for cell and gene therapy clinical trials, will utilize its virtual accessioning system and proprietary tracking platform SampleGISTICS™ to capture real time data from the time of sample and source material collection. In addition, LabConnect will provide advanced analytical support, customized collection supplies, project management, and data management support.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Cryoport as they share our commitment to cell and gene therapy trial service innovation," said Tom Sellig, CEO of LabConnect. "The integrated solution will provide Triumvira with a seamless level of support to ensure successful execution of their clinical program."

Cryoport, a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, will provide its advanced logistics solutions designed for near real-time tracking and monitoring of clinical and commercial advanced therapy products. These unique temperature-controlled logistics solutions are composed of a host of advanced technologies including Cryoport Express® Shippers, which include its C3TM line of CRT (controlled room temperature) shippers, its SmartPak II® Condition Monitoring System and its Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform.

"Collaborations such as this one with LabConnect expand our ecosystem of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the regenerative medicine market, enabling us to better serve the life sciences on a broader basis, which enables us to bring on new clients," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "We are committed to meeting the increasingly complex needs of cell and gene therapy developers with our highly differentiated and specialized solutions to support the advancement of regenerative medicines and the continuous evolution of life sciences."

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as cell and gene therapies, immuno-oncology, and rare & orphan diseases. LabConnect offers unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. Its worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, LabConnect's services are customized to reduce risk in complex clinical studies. Get connected at www.labconnect.com or via email at [email protected] .

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions and services, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and CRYOGENE, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that support the growing needs of these markets.

Cryoport's mission is to support life and health on earth through its advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. We support the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

