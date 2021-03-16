LabConnect Announces Major Clinical Trial Kit Facility Expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading global provider of central laboratory and support services for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a major expansion of its Johnson City facility. In response to unprecedented demand for LabConnect's services for cell and gene therapies, immuno-oncology, and other advanced therapeutics, LabConnect has finalized plans to add 20,000 square feet, which will enable a tripling of kit building capacity with other planned operational improvements.

"LabConnect's expansion is a direct result of tremendous client response to our differentiated services and intense focus on quality and customer satisfaction," said Tom Sellig, LabConnect's Chief Executive Officer. "The new facility, which will be operational in June, is being developed with funding from a continued partnership with the State of Tennessee. This new expansion comes after the recent expansion of LabConnect's biorepository and sample storage facility completed in July of 2020."

LabConnect is known for customized collection kits that meet the needs of complex clinical studies (cell and gene therapy) and are preferred by clinical trial sites over all other central lab collection kits in the industry. The kits, which are currently distributed to over 70 countries, typically include LabConnect's proprietary SampleGISTICS™ sample tracking forms which support superior sample tracking and faster data query resolution than any alternative solutions available in the market today.

LabConnect continues to grow significantly. The company is currently supporting a wide range of projects from more than 200 clients. LabConnect has become a leader in providing laboratory services for clinical trials all around the world.

About LabConnect

Connect with LabConnect—the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. We offer unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. Our worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, kit building, sample processing and storage, and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, LabConnect's services are customized to fit the unique needs of complex clinical trials. Get connected by requesting a proposal at www.labconnect.com or via email at [email protected] .

