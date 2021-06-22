Labcorp Adopts Molecular Loop SARS-CoV-2 Research Sequencing Panel for Large-Scale Viral Surveillance

NEWTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Loop Biosciences, Inc. , a company redefining the simplicity of targeted sequencing, announced today that its SARS-CoV-2 Research Sequencing Panel has been deployed by Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, to help sequence thousands of complete coronavirus genomes each week from positive patient samples. This sequencing is being performed as part of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) effort to identify and track the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants throughout the country.

"While next-generation DNA sequencing has become the preferred solution for coronavirus variant identification and monitoring, the sample preparation method used greatly impacts both its scalability and the quality of the data that are generated. We are thrilled that our effort to adapt our technology to targeted viral RNA sequencing at scale has allowed us to play a role in this critical effort to combat the spread of coronavirus," said Greg Porreca, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Loop.

The Molecular Loop SARS-CoV-2 Research Sequencing Panel converts extracted RNA samples into sequencer-ready libraries in four simple steps, making it easy to implement and scale for Illumina or PacBio sequencing. Redundant probe tiling technology allows for the detection of emerging variants while alleviating the concern of amplicon or allele dropouts that can occur in amplicon-based workflows.

"We are confident that the simplicity of our workflow, coupled with high genome completion rates across a wide range of Ct values, will maximize the yield of this critical information from patient samples," said Pat Saunders, Molecular Loop's Head of Technology Implementation.

About Molecular Loop

Molecular Loop provides customized, targeted next-generation sequencing solutions using its novel molecular inversion probe technology, delivering industry-leading workflow simplicity without sacrificing data quality. The company is leveraging its technology and deep genomic expertise to accelerate innovations in life sciences and make advancements in personalized healthcare. The team is passionate about making it easier than ever for labs to harness the power of genomic technology and make genetic testing more broadly accessible.

