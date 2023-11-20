Labcorp and Legacy Health Finalize Comprehensive Laboratory Relationship

News provided by

Labcorp

20 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Agreement Expands Access to Labcorp's Diagnostics Capabilities and Services

BURLINGTON, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the completion of the previously announced transaction with Legacy Health to acquire select assets of Legacy's outreach laboratory business. Labcorp also now manages Legacy's inpatient hospital laboratories through a long-term agreement to provide staffing, leadership, scientific knowledge, analytics, supply chain services and laboratory support. 

"This milestone will benefit communities in Oregon and Southwest Washington by expanding access to Labcorp's industry-leading laboratory services and diagnostic testing," said Rajat Mehta, Senior Vice President of Labcorp's West Division. "The closing of this deal reinforces Labcorp's commitment to providing access to high-quality testing throughout the region by building on Legacy Health's longstanding history of serving communities."

Legacy is a six-hospital health system with a full-service children's hospital, a 24-hour behavioral health center, and more than 80 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. Legacy provides comprehensive healthcare services across its communities in Portland, Southwest Washington and Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley.

Upon completion of full integration, healthcare providers and patients throughout the region will have more direct and convenient access to Labcorp's full range of laboratory services. Legacy continues to maintain ownership and licensure of its hospital laboratories.

"The providers and patients Legacy serves will benefit from Labcorp's innovative diagnostic capabilities and comprehensive laboratory services," said Kecia Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. "Partnering with Labcorp furthers our mission of good health for all."

About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Labcorp

Also from this source

Tigerlily Foundation and Labcorp Launch I AM INCLUDED Framework to Increase Clinical Trial Diversity, Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Cancer Treatments

Tigerlily Foundation and Labcorp Launch I AM INCLUDED Framework to Increase Clinical Trial Diversity, Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Cancer Treatments

Today, the Tigerlily Foundation (Tigerlily), a leading breast cancer patient advocacy organization, and Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and...
Labcorp to Present Strategy, Business and Financial Outlook at Investor Day

Labcorp to Present Strategy, Business and Financial Outlook at Investor Day

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, is hosting an Investor Day beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.