Labcorp Announces First-of-Its-Kind Test for Early Indication of Neurodegenerative Diseases and Brain Injuries Using a Blood Draw

Innovative GFAP blood biomarker test expands Labcorp's portfolio of tests for diseases including Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, glioblastoma and brain injuries

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the availability of the nation's first test for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a critical blood-based biomarker for the early detection of neurodegenerative diseases and neurological injuries.

The new GFAP test – a first-of-its-kind test to be offered commercially nationwide – offers physicians a more efficient pathway to assess the presence and progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, glioblastoma and injuries like traumatic brain injury (TBI). The biomarker test also expands on Labcorp's comprehensive neurology portfolio, which includes biomarker tests for neurofilament light chain (NfL), pTau181, pTau217 and beta amyloid 42/40.

"The introduction of the GFAP biomarker test marks a significant milestone for Labcorp, extending our leadership in the rapidly accelerating field of blood-based biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases," said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp's chief medical and scientific officer. "The breadth of our portfolio reflects our commitment to providing physicians with cutting-edge technology for the evaluation and treatment of neurodegeneration to enhance and improve patient care."

The GFAP test utilizes highly sensitive immunoassay technology to measure the presence of GFAP from a simple blood draw, which can be conducted in hospitals, a physician's office or any of Labcorp's more than 2,000 patient service centers across the country.

GFAP typically exists in the brain's support cells, known as astrocytes. In the context of neurodegenerative disease or injury, astrocytes release GFAP into the blood, allowing brain injury and disease to be assessed through a simple blood draw. GFAP has been widely studied as a valuable early-stage indicator of neurological damage.

For more information about the GFAP test and its applications in patient care, please visit https://www.labcorp.com/tests/484430/glial-fibrillary-acid-protein-gfap-serum

