Labcorp Announces New Strategic Service Offerings within Precision Oncology Portfolio

Labcorp® Tissue Complete, a comprehensive genomic profiling service, now available in Geneva and Shanghai to support global clinical trials

Company expands leadership in liquid biopsy comprehensive genomic profiling for solid tumors with the integration of OmniSeq® INSIGHT circulating tumor DNA

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced new strategic service offerings within its precision oncology portfolio. The enhancements strengthen Labcorp's leadership as a premier, single-source partner for biopharmaceutical companies in advancing cancer research and patient care both in the United States and globally.

"Labcorp's portfolio expansion enhances our integrated service offerings and empowers our partners with the support and solutions they need to advance their therapeutic development programs," said Shakti Ramkissoon, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, vice president, medical lead for oncology at Labcorp. "Combined, this can make a lasting difference in patients' lives and health outcomes."

Bringing global expertise to comprehensive genomic profiling

Labcorp Tissue Complete, which is powered by the FDA-cleared and CE-marked PGDx elio™ tissue complete assay, is a comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) service for research and investigational use. The offering leverages the global reach of Labcorp's central laboratories, standardizing multi-site biomarker-directed patient testing. Labcorp's standardized approach reduces variability, which can result from different chemistries, workflows and data analysis pipelines.

This expansion will extend availability of the service through owned laboratories in Geneva and Shanghai to support research and investigational use in global clinical trials, streamlining access for patients to oncology clinical trials, broadening the patient population, and helping improve logistical efficiencies through Labcorp's global network.

Expanding OmniSeq INSIGHT for ctDNA

Labcorp also expands its leadership in liquid biopsy CGP for solid tumors by adding OmniSeq INSIGHT circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) into its portfolio of CGP services. This new offering, complements OmniSeq INSIGHT by evaluating the same set of key biomarkers, enabling delivery of integrated and uniform genomic variants, tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI) detection from blood and tissue specimens to support exploratory and longitudinal biopharmaceutical studies.

To learn about Labcorp's oncology solutions, visit https://oncology.labcorp.com/biopharma-partners.

