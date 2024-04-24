Labcorp Announces Winning Bid for Select Assets of Invitae

Advances Labcorp strategy to launch and scale specialty testing in areas such as oncology and rare diseases

Transaction requires court approval, with confirmation expected on May 6, 2024

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that it has been selected as the winning bidder for select assets of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. Before the transaction can proceed, the court overseeing the process must issue an approval order following a hearing currently scheduled for May 6, 2024.

Upon completion, Labcorp expects this transaction would generate approximately $275-$300 million in annual revenue with the vast majority in specialty testing areas such as oncology and rare diseases. The purchase price for the transaction is $239 million.

The transaction is anticipated to close in third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this type, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Through this transaction, Labcorp would acquire assets being auctioned through a voluntary bankruptcy protection process.

Hogan Lovells and Kilpatrick Townsend are serving as Labcorp's legal counsel.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com.

About Invitae

Invitae (OTC: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. To learn more, visit invitae.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to the terms of the transaction, its approval by the bankruptcy court, and the benefits to the company, patients, and physicians if the transaction is completed.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, including without limitation: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) expected timing to closing; (iii) the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreements; (v) potential difficulties with employee retention and employee relations; (vi) competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace; (vii) changes in government regulations; (viii) customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, and increased competition; (ix) other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers; (x) changes in testing guidelines or recommendations; (xi) the impact of global geopolitical events; (xii) failure to maintain or develop customer relationships; (xiii) failure in information technology, systems or data security; (xiv) personnel costs; and (xv) inflation. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.





The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC, including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS".

# # #

SOURCE Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings