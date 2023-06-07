Labcorp Appoints Dr. Paul Rothman to Board of Directors

News provided by

Labcorp

07 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Health system executive brings three decades of medical enterprise experience to Labcorp

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Rothman to its Board of Directors as an independent member. Dr. Rothman's appointment is effective June 6, 2023, at which time the Board will expand to 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent.

Continue Reading
Dr. Paul Rothman
Dr. Paul Rothman

"I am pleased to announce Dr. Rothman's appointment to our Board of Directors," said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Labcorp. "Dr. Rothman's experience overseeing a global health system will help us deepen our collaborative partnerships with provider networks to support a value-based and consumer-driven future."

Dr. Rothman is a rheumatologist and molecular immunologist who most recently served as CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, a $9 billion academic medical enterprise and a health system with a global reach, from July 2012 to July 2022. He is a decorated scholar and has received multiple industry awards recognizing his research, including the Pew Scholar Award, the Leukemia Society of America Scholar Award and the Pharmacia Allergy Research Foundation International Award. He currently chairs the Research Committee on the Board of Directors for Merck and Co., and also serves on the Board of the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Saudi Arabia. In addition, he's a member of the National Academy of Medicine.

"Labcorp is on the cutting edge of innovation for medical testing and screening, with a strong track record of improving health outcomes for patients around the world," said Dr. Rothman. "I'm excited to support the broad range of partnership models Labcorp offers to support hospital systems and physician organizations across the country to deliver tangible results."

Dr. Rothman is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his medical degree from Yale University. He then trained at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and accepted a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University.

About Labcorp
Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 80,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.9 billion in FY2022. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

SOURCE Labcorp

Also from this source

Labcorp's Planned Spin-off, Fortrea, to Host 2023 Investor Day

Labcorp Plasma Focus™ Liquid Biopsy Test Now Available

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.