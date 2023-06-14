Labcorp Awarded Forrester Research 2023 Customer Obsession Leadership Award

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, is pleased to share that its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Amy Summy, has been awarded the inaugural Forrester Customer Obsession Leadership Award, recognizing senior executives who put customers at the center of everything they do to accelerate business growth, retain customers and enable greater employee engagement.

Amy Summy
Amy Summy

"It is an honor to be recognized by Forrester on behalf of all of our employees who put our customers at the center of everything we do," said Amy Summy, Labcorp's executive vice president, chief marketing officer and consumer business lead. "Putting the customer at the center serves as an essential part of our mission to improve health and improve lives."

Labcorp's teams supported over 150 million patient interactions in 2022, along with supporting clinical trials that delivered 90% of the new FDA drug approvals in 2022. Under Summy's leadership, the marketing team brings the value of Labcorp's science and technology to a broad spectrum of customers, who require insights, seamless experiences and relevant content to make clear and confident decisions.

"Labcorp upholds a long history and culture of innovation," said Adam Schechter, chief executive officer of Labcorp. "We take immense pride in Amy's recognition and leadership. Her work to advance Labcorp as a customer-centered, insights-driven organization has made a positive impact on the customer experience and strengthened our brand. We are proud of Amy's recognition and the efforts of all of our employees who deliver for our customers every day."

