Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Select Assets of BioReference Health's Diagnostics Business from OPKO Health

BURLINGTON, N.C. and MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, and OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK), a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today the completion of Labcorp's acquisition of select assets of BioReference Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health. The transaction is expected to provide patients, physicians and customers with greater access to Labcorp's comprehensive, high-quality laboratory services, scientific expertise and expanded testing capabilities in key regions across the country.

BioReference Health

The acquisition includes BioReference Health's laboratory testing businesses focused on clinical diagnostics and reproductive and women's health in the United States outside of New York and New Jersey, including certain patient service centers (PSCs), customer contracts and operating assets, which currently generate approximately $100 million in annual revenue. The purchase price for the transaction is $237.5 million.

"This transaction demonstrates our commitment to increase patient access to quality laboratory services, and we are thrilled to close an acquisition that will expand our clinical diagnostics footprint with assets that will immediately benefit from Labcorp's scale and expertise," said Mark Schroeder, Executive Vice President and President of Diagnostics Laboratories and Chief Operations Officer of Labcorp. "With the transaction complete, we are focused on integrating these assets as we drive better health outcomes for patients and advance our mission to improve health and improve lives."

"We believe the sale of these diagnostic assets is an important step in our efforts to improve efficiencies and enhance productivity of BioReference Health's operations and accelerate our progress to profitability," stated Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO. "Furthermore, it enables us to focus on our core clinical diagnostics in New York and New Jersey and higher value testing segments, including our national oncology and urology franchises, which comprise approximately $400 million in annual revenue. We look forward to continuing to build our best-in-class portfolio to better serve our clients and patients."

Lazard served as Labcorp's financial advisor, and Hogan Lovells, Kilpatrick Townsend and Parker Poe served as legal counsel.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as OPKO's financial advisor, and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel.

