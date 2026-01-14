Labcorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

