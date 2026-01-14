Labcorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Labcorp Holdings Inc

Jan 14, 2026, 06:50 ET

BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 12, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2026.

About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Labcorp Holdings Inc

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Labcorp to Speak at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Labcorp to Speak at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that the company will participate in a...
Labcorp Appoints Victor Bulto to Board of Directors

Labcorp Appoints Victor Bulto to Board of Directors

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the appointment of Victor Bulto, a seasoned...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics