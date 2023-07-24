Labcorp OnDemand Offers Menopause Test to Consumers

Labcorp's Menopause Test and Menopause Support Program provide women with insights to guide their healthcare decisions

BURLINGTON, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today it now offers menopause testing through its Labcorp OnDemand digital health platform.

Approximately 1.3 million women enter menopause each year. While menopause officially marks the end of a woman's menstrual cycles, most women begin experiencing symptoms much earlier, during perimenopause, which typically begins about eight to 10 years before menopause. Yet, recent studies show more than 60% of women do not feel informed about menopause or the associated symptoms and only 38% of women who are approaching menopause age have discussed it with their providers. 

Labcorp OnDemand's Menopause Test aims to help individuals understand hormonal factors related to menopause in order to take proactive steps to address symptoms and have more informed conversations with providers. With the addition of Ovia Health by Labcorp's Menopause Support Program, Labcorp helps women navigate this life transition through diagnostic testing, resources and education.

"As individuals look to take an increasingly more proactive role in their health and healthcare, it's critical they have easy access to trusted testing options," said Amy Summy, Labcorp's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, and consumer business lead. "Our new Menopause Test is just one more example of how Labcorp is listening to the needs of consumers, empowering them to understand their symptoms, and enabling them to have more informed conversations with their doctors."

The test is part of a suite of more than 50 curated tests available to consumers. Once purchased, specimens can be collected at one of over 2,000 Labcorp patient service centers nationwide, including over 400 Labcorp at Walgreens locations.

About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 60,000 employees serve clients in over 100 countries, worked on over 80% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2022 and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

