Labcorp Plasma Focus™ Liquid Biopsy Test Now Available

Labcorp

31 May, 2023, 16:35 ET

Liquid biopsy test for cancer patients enables oncologists to identify targeted therapies and improve care

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, has launched Labcorp Plasma Focus, a new liquid biopsy test enabling targeted therapy selection for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The test allows treating oncologists to evaluate circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) released by tumor cells and better manage the care of their patients through a personalized, targeted therapy plan.

Liquid biopsy tests require only a standard blood draw, provide fast results and greater access to precision medicine. In support of the launch of Labcorp Plasma Focus, Labcorp published an analytic validation article, which demonstrates that the test is a highly accurate, sensitive, and specific approach for genomic profiling. The peer-reviewed article is available here.

"The launch of Labcorp Plasma Focus is a critical step in the expansion of Labcorp's suite of precision oncology tests. With a single, minimally invasive blood draw, we are able to detect clinically actionable biomarkers in patients across common cancer types, while reducing the physical burden that testing has on the patient," said Dr. Prasanth Reddy, senior vice president and global enterprise head of oncology of Labcorp. "At Labcorp, we are focused on delivering critical insights to power better outcomes at every step of a patient's journey, and now Labcorp Plasma Focus can improve a physician's ability to develop an individualized care plan for their patient."

Labcorp Plasma Focus allows providers to earlier and more quickly identify biomarkers for which targeted therapies are available, with the goal of improving survival outcomes and reducing disease-related costs. By sequencing cfDNA, important genetic changes may be detected to guide therapy selection for patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, esophageal, gastroesophageal junction, gastric cancers and melanoma. Together, these cancers represent nearly 800,000 newly diagnosed patients, and cause over 230,000 deaths, each year in the U.S. Labcorp Plasma Focus is complementary to tissue-based genomic testing, particularly when tissue is not available or accessible. This test continues to demonstrate Labcorp's commitment to leading scientific innovation and, most importantly, enhancing patient access to precision oncology tests. 

"Labcorp is focused on delivering critical insights at every stage of care for physicians, patients, cancer care teams, and our biopharma partners," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical and scientific officer of Labcorp. "The development and launch of Labcorp Plasma Focus marks a pivotal moment in the use of technology to enable therapy selection for patients far earlier than previously available, allowing oncologists to better manage the care of their patients."

Healthcare providers can now order Labcorp Plasma Focus with more information available online.

About Labcorp
Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 80,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.9 billion in FY2022. Learn more about us at Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp .

SOURCE Labcorp

