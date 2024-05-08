Labcorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

May 08, 2024, 06:59 ET

BURLINGTON, N.C., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be webcast live on May 14 at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be viewed online on the Labcorp Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Labcorp
Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com.

SOURCE Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Also from this source

Labcorp Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Labcorp Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March...
Labcorp Announces Winning Bid for Select Assets of Invitae

Labcorp Announces Winning Bid for Select Assets of Invitae

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that it has been selected as the winning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics